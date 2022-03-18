Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out for several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

Alexander-Arnold will miss out on England duty as well as a series of crunch matches as the Reds go in search of a potential quadruple.

He looks set to sit out Liverpool's massive match against Manchester City, as well as both legs of the Champions League quarter-final clash against Benfica in April.

Liverpool do not have a world class replacement at right-back with James Milner, who often deputises, currently out with illness. Joe Gomez is an option for the side, while 18-year-old Conor Bradley could step in to the role for the Reds' FA Cup quarter-final match against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

And while Klopp admitted that replacing Trent - who has 16 assists this season - was difficult, he has survived without the 23-year-old before.

"Trent is out with a hamstring, he will not be part of England as well." he said.

"We will see how long it will take but, of course, to replace Trent is difficult but possible. We always did it."

