Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool that will keep him at the club until 2025.

The right-back has been a mainstay of Jurgen Klopp’s side since the German handed the 22-year-old his debut in October 2016 in a fourth-round cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

Having come through the academy, Alexander-Arnold starred in Liverpool’s first top-flight title win in over 30 years in the 2019-20 season, winning the Champions League with the Reds in Madrid a year before.

“I'm honoured to be given the opportunity and to be shown the trust in the club to be given an extension, so it was a no-brainer for me”, he told the club’s website.

“The state the club is in and where I'm at in my career is always a good option for me. To extend and make sure I'm here longer is always a good thing. I'm made up.

It's the only club I've ever really known, so to be here for this amount of time and extending to be here for a longer amount of time is amazing for me and my family. It's a proud moment for me – it always is – signing a new contract here. To be given the trust, like I said before, by the club and the staff is an amazing feeling.

Alexander-Arnold has made 179 appearances for his club side, as well as being capped 13 times for England.

After much speculation around his selection, he was set to travel to Euro 2020 as part of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad, but was forced to withdraw after picking up an injury against Austria in a pre-tournament friendly.

With back-to-back appearances in the PFA Team of the Year between 2018 and 2020, as well as a FIFPro World11 appearance, Alexander-Arnold boasts one of the most impressive resumes of any player in his age category.

He said: “It’s not too often [I think about it] but I think I've achieved so much, I've achieved so many dreams and goals that I never actually thought I would.

I live the dream every day really. Being able to represent the club and to be in and around names and players, and obviously managers and staff, that are world class every day is a privilege for me and I'm very fortunate to be in the position I am.

He could line up next to a new defensive partner at Anfield next season, following Ibrahima Konate’s arrival from RB Leipzig.

The French centre-back played the first-half of Liverpool’s 4-3 pre-season defeat to Hertha Berlin in Austria.

Any small disappointment about the result was countered by the long-awaited return of defensive pair Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, who both got 20 minutes late on as substitutes for their first tastes of action since their anterior cruciate ligament injuries last season.

Liverpool rallied after the duo’s injuries to finish 3rd in the league last season, pipping Chelsea on the final day.

