Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea 'deserved a draw' after their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City left them 13 points adrift of first place, but admitted their attack 'must do better'.

The Blues were tipped as title contenders this season but after a shaky run of form this winter they were left in real need of three points against a Manchester City team in danger of running away with the title.

But Tuchel insists his side deserved a draw despite having just one shot on target.

"We deserved a draw and defended very well," he said. "We did not allow chances. The goal was when we were not under pressure. We had chances. Performance wise, this is okay.

"We did not deserve to lose. We have won games like this against City."

While Tuchel admitted the result was disappointing, he also identified his side's attack as the issue against City and criticised Romelu Lukaku for his performance.

Lukaku and the Chelsea boss recently made amends after the striker appeared unsatisfied with his role at the club after signing in the summer.

But Tuchel admitted the striker 'must do better'.

"It was a big problem today offensive wise and the performance of the front players," he said.

Zero touches in the box. That was simply a lack of precision, timing & compusure. We lost too many balls too easy. It was a big problem in our game today.

"He (Lukaku) had many ball losses without any pressure, many ball losses in very promising circumstances. He had a huge chance. We want to serve him, but he is part of the team, and the performance up front, particularly in the first half, we can do much, much better."

And when asked if Chelsea's season was now about securing a top-four finish, Tuchel was belligerent in his response.

"Why should we not look to Liverpool?" he said. "If you listen carefully to what we said the only thing we look at is us. We play Tuesday. I have no time looking at the table."

