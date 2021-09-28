Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham duo Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso have been called up by Argentina for their World Cup Qualifiers in October, despite the nation being on United Kingdom’s travel red list.

The trio have been included in Argentina’s 30-man squad to take on Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru between October 8 and 15.

In September, Premier League clubs agreed not to allow South American players to travel to the continent to play qualifiers due to quarantine rules.

From Friday, the three players will be allowed to enter Argentina if they are fully vaccinated and return a negative Covid-19 test, but will still have to quarantine for 10 days on their return to the UK.

Emiliano Buendia, Martinez, Romero and Lo Celso were all allowed to join up with the national team last month, which led to farcical scenes during Argentina’s qualifier against Brazil in Sao Paulo when local health officials came onto the pitch to say the four UK-based players were required to quarantine. The match was abandoned after five minutes.

The quartet travelled back to the UK via Croatia, which is on the UK's green list, to avoid quarantining.

As a result of joining up with the national team, Romero and Lo Celso were fined by Tottenham on their return for disobeying the club’s orders.

