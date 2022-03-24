Saudi Media are out of the running to buy Chelsea as a shortlist of suitable ownership groups is being drawn up, according to reports.

Bidders have been discovering on Thursday whether they are shortlisted to take over the Champions League holders.

Ad

According to reports, a host of candidates are waiting to find out if they will advance to the next round while others are being told on Thursday if they are unsuccessful.

Transfers Pogba in line for shock Premier League switch - Paper Round 9 HOURS AGO

Woody Johnson, owner of the New York Jets American football team has been unsuccessful as well as Turkish businessman Muhsin Barak. Aethel Partners has also been unsuccessful.

Six groups of investors have publicly stated they had made offers for Chelsea before Friday’s deadline. American investment firm Raine Group have been tasked by the UK government to sell Chelsea.

The Ricketts family and Todd Boehly’s consortium are widely considered the frontrunners to buy the club.

Chelsea can sell tickets to away games, cup matches and fixtures involving the women's team.

The government’s updated licence states that Chelsea have to transfer the proceeds from ticket sales to a "permitted third party" which may include charities.

Chelsea will be able to sell tickets for their home Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid on April 6 and their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on April 16.

Football Rapinoe: Male footballers 'don't feel safe' to come out as gay 10 HOURS AGO