Virgil van Dijk is among three positive Covid-19 cases at Liverpool, which were announced just an hour before their clash with Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Dutchman, Fabinho and Curtis Jones will sit out the match against the relegation-haunted Magpies.

The game at Anfield will still go ahead as scheduled despite a raft of postponements on a hectic Thursday.

Five weekend games have been called off – including Manchester United’s match with Brighton – while Leicester City v Tottenham, slated for later on Thursday, was also postponed.

In the absence of the three players, who are self-isolating, Joel Matip partners Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the Liverpool defence at Anfield.

Thiago will anchor the midfield, supported by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson, with Diogo Jota promoted to the starting side.

Jurgen Klopp is able to recall Roberto Firmino to the matchday squad - the Brazilian forward is on the bench.

"It's a blow," said Klopp to BT Sport of losing three players on the day of the fixture, confirming that he had found out about the suspected positives on Thursday morning.

"But it's the situation we are in. We all know getting the jab doesn't make sure you will not get it, it just helps you through with lesser symptoms.

"Of course we were not overly happy when we got that news, but we had to react and we reacted.

"With three players out and this squad we wouldn't have asked [for a postponement]."

Daily coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom hit a pandemic-high on Thursday, with 88,376 confirmed.

