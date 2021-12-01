Hakim Ziyech's goal 18 minutes from time secured a victory for Chelsea at Watford which keeps them top of the Premier League.

This was far from a routine night for the Blues who went in front through Mason Mount's cool finish after Alonso pulled the ball back for Havertz, who squared the ball for the England international to slot home.

Two minutes before half time the game was level though when Moussa Sissoko played Emmanuel Dennis through on goal and he coolly waited for Antonio Rudiger to challenge him before playing the ball through his legs and into the net.

After some nervous moments at both ends, second-half substitute Ziyech sealed the game with a rocket into the roof of the net after a fine pull back from Mount.

More to follow...

