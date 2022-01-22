The defeat saw the Canaries move out of the relegation zone while the Hornets have now dropped down into the bottom three.

The Daily Mail reports that the Italian, who won the Premier League with Leicester City and previously coached Chelsea amongst other sides, is due to be sacked.

He could remain in place until a suitable candidate is appointed, but with the next game for the club on February 5 there is time to find a new manager for the Pozzo family.

In Ranieri’s 14 games in charge at Vicarage Road, the club have lost 11 games and won just two, and have one point in their last eight league games.

Watford are closing in on Samuel Kalu of Bordeaux as they look to rescue their season.

