Watford are set to replace Claudio Ranieri after the 3-0 home defeat to Norwich on Friday night, according to reports.
The defeat saw the Canaries move out of the relegation zone while the Hornets have now dropped down into the bottom three.
Ad
The Daily Mail reports that the Italian, who won the Premier League with Leicester City and previously coached Chelsea amongst other sides, is due to be sacked.
Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria accuse Watford of ‘baring fangs’ with Dennis out of AFCON squad
- Transfer news - LIVE
- Nice want Gil on loan as Traore arrival blocks Spaniard's path to Spurs first team
- Man Utd lead chase for Antonio Rudiger as Real Madrid put off by £20m demand - Paper Round
He could remain in place until a suitable candidate is appointed, but with the next game for the club on February 5 there is time to find a new manager for the Pozzo family.
In Ranieri’s 14 games in charge at Vicarage Road, the club have lost 11 games and won just two, and have one point in their last eight league games.
Watford are closing in on Samuel Kalu of Bordeaux as they look to rescue their season.
Premier League
'We were not ready' - Tuchel questions 'unusual' performance as Chelsea survive scare
Premier League
Round-up: King hat-trick inspires Watford to stunning win at Everton
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad