Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is hopeful Harry Kane’s season will be kickstarted by his hat-trick in Europe on Thursday.

England star Kane has made a low-key start to the season, and is still seeking his first goal in the Premier League.

He looked off the pace in Tottenham’s loss to Arsenal last weekend, but climbed off the bench to net a 29-minute hat-trick against Mura in the Europa Conference League.

Kane’s slow start to the season followed a summer in which he unsuccessfully agitated for a move to Manchester City.

The forward is likely to spend at least the remainder of the current campaign in north London, and Spurs coach Nuno hopes the 28-year-old’s season will get off the ground on the back of his European treble.

"We all wish and hope so," Nuno said. "This is what we need, all of the players in the best of their qualities for the team."

After a perfect start to the Premier League which yielded the Manager of the Month award for August for Nuno, the Portuguese has come under pressure following three defeats in a row in the league to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal.

"Football is what it is,” Nuno said. “Criticism is something we have to be ready for.

“I understand the criticism but I don't focus on this. My focus is helping the team finding solutions to help the players. This is what my focus is.

"During my career I had a lot of criticism and lots of good words and praise but nothing had changed. I keep being the same person."

Tottenham host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

