Having taken an unconventional lead thanks to Emile Smith Rowe's peculiar opener while David De Gea laid stricken on the goalline, Arsenal failed to take control of the contest and ceded the lead to the hosts, conceding goals either side of half-time.

Ad

After Martin Odegaard had equalised moments after Manchester United's second, Arteta's side again appeared well placed to leave Old Trafford with at least a point but the Norwegian's foolish sliding challenge on Fred allowed Cristiano Ronaldo the chance to win the fixture from 12 yards.

Premier League 'I haven't spoken to him' - Carrick remains in charge of Man Utd as Rangnick waits for permit YESTERDAY AT 16:03

Arteta insisted that his side deserved more from the game and reiterated his belief that Arsenal are going in the right direction despite defeat.

“It is what it is. If you concede three goals at Old Trafford it is difficult to get a result. I was disappointed with the goals that we conceded,” Arteta said.

“We’ve come a long way since the game at Anfield. We were able to maintain higher periods for longer.

“When we were in control we had a better structure and created chances. When it was 2-2 we needed to build momentum to get the win.

'The timing is right' - Carrick announces he is quitting Man Utd

“There were a lot of things that I liked In the game. I liked the behaviour of individuals. When you score two goals at Old Trafford you expect to get something from the game and that is a regret, but that is our fault.

“When you see the game you would say we deserved more but that is what happens against this quality of opponent.”

The defeat means Arsenal have now lost more games (25) against Manchester United in the Premier League than any other club.

A continuing concern for Arteta is the poor form of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who again largely failed to impose himself on the game.

"The senior players have to lead and the young players have to follow," the Arsenal manager said of his side's performance.

"I think we were sloppy in possession. We gave the ball away to the opponent and suddenly there were so many errors that gave them belief."

Arsenal next travel to Goodison Park for a Monday night meeting with struggling Everton on December 6.

Barclays FA WSL Arteta praises Gabriel's 'character' after Brazilian defender fends off robbers in remarkable video YESTERDAY AT 13:21