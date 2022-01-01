Antonio Conte has admitted his Tottenham side had to "suffer" for a hard-fought three points against Watford.

Spurs went to Vicarage Road on a seven-game unbeaten league run under Conte but looked to be denied a win by a resolute Watford side fighting for their lives in the division.

However, Davinson Sanchez’s stoppage-time header gave Spurs the win as they kept their hopes of Champions League qualification very much alive.

Speaking afterwards, Conte acknowledged how tough the game was for his team.

"We scored at the end, but I think we tried and tried for the whole game,” he told Sky Sports. “In this type of game you have to be intelligent to attack.

“They are very dangerous on the counter-attack and are strong physically, as well as fast.

“I think we played a good game and controlled it for sure. When we arrive at the last pass sometimes we have to improve to score.

"It was difficult because we didn't score but created chances and when you find an opponent who is well organised it is not simple.”

The win put Tottenham two points behind Arsenal in the hunt for a top four spot, with two games in hand on their arch-rivals ahead of their meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in two weeks.

Despite not being at their clinical best against Watford, Conte believes the win provides the perfect springboard ahead of the second half of the season.

"It is important to get three points. We know we have to suffer to get points. We are building a team to try to be competitive in the future but we know we have to be competitive in this season too," he added.

“It is important to be humble, to fight and to suffer. I think everything can improve."

