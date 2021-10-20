Newcastle have asked fans to stop wearing clothing and headdresses which they deem to be inspired by their new Saudi-backed owners.

A number of supporters have been seen in robes and imitations of a keffiyeh, by wearing tea towels around their heads, at St James’ Park following the takeover of the Premier League club.

It had been reported that anti-discrimination group Kick It Out planned to address the issue with Newcastle, who have now issued new guidance.

“A number of supporters have recently attended St. James' Park wearing associated head coverings and robes, marking the takeover of the club by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media,” the club said in a statement.

“No-one among the new ownership group was in any way offended by the attire of the fans who chose to celebrate in this way. It was a gesture that was acknowledged as positive and welcoming in its intent.

“However, there remains the possibility that dressing this way is culturally inappropriate and risks causing offence to others.

“All visitors to the club are, as always, encouraged to wear whatever is the norm for their own culture or religion, continuing to reflect the broad and rich multicultural communities and groups from which the club proudly draws its support.”

