Paul Pogba could join Juventus for a second spell, ending his time at Manchester United once and for all after the Frenchman’s comments whilst on international duty spark debate over his future.

It is reported Manchester United first approached Pogba’s camp with the intention of renewing the midfielder’s contract - which runs out in June 2022 - back in July.

Speaking to the press after France’s dramatic 3-2 Nations League semi-final win over Belgium on Thursday night at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium, the 28-year-old admitted he is still close to those he played alongside in Turin.

“I always talk with my former teammates at Juventus, [Juan] Cuadrado, [Paulo] Dybala,” he told Sport Mediaset.

Now I’m a Man Utd player, I still have a year on my contract, then we will see.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, also suggested the midfielder would be open to re-joining Juventus in the future.

He told Rai Sport: ““Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Manchester and we’ll see what happens.

Turin is still in his heart. There’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, but it also depends on Juventus.

Pogba left Manchester United for Juventus in 2012 on a free transfer, before returning four years later in a deal worth up to £95 million.

The midfielder has struggled to find form on a consistent basis at Manchester United, despite getting the 2021/22 campaign off to a blistering start, registering seven assists in as many games.

He has linked up well with new teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined from Juventus for £13 million in the summer transfer window.

Pogba will likely be involved in France’s clash with Spain in Sunday’s Nations League final, before returning to Premier League action against struggling Leicester City on October 16.

