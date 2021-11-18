West Ham co-owner David Sullivan paid £100,000 to charter a private jet to fly Michail Antonio from Jamaica to London.

Antonio was due to return to the UK on Thursday for training on Friday after representing Jamaica in World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador and USA.

And because of the 30-year-old's keenness to get back to training with his West Ham team-mates ahead of their Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday afternoon, the West Ham co-owner agreed to splash out £100,000 to get him back to England a day early.

Antonio took to social media to thank Sullivan. He said: "It's been a pleasure Jamaica, I've enjoyed every minute of it but it's time to get home back to West Ham.

"I'd like to thank Dave Sullivan for sorting this out so I can get back earlier and prepare right for the game on Saturday."

Antonio has scored six goals in 10 Premier League matches for West Ham this season. The east London club sit third in the Premier League table on 23 points and just three behind leaders Chelsea after 11 matches.

The Hammers are unbeaten since the start of October and are on a four-game winning streak in the Premier League.

