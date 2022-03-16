West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is set to be prosecuted under the Animal Welfare Act after being filmed kicking his cat, according to reports.

The Frenchman, 27, was widely condemned for his part in the viral online video, which was filmed by brother and Dagenham & Redbridge defender Yoan.

Following the incident, the Hammers centre-back saw his cats taken away by the RSPCA, while he also lost his Adidas sponsorship deal.

He was also fined £250,000 by his club at the time of the incident, with the money being donated to animal charities.

In the wake of the public outcry, West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady came to Zouma’s defence , saying he deserved a chance for redemption, while boss David Moyes also stated his belief that his player could be forgiven in time.

Speaking last month , Moyes said: “A mistake has been made and there are managers with players who have made mistakes.

“You want to feel there is forgiveness and an apology has been made."

The prosecution process has also begun against Yoan Zouma, 23, who was initially suspended by Dagenham & Redbridge following the incident.

However, the club have released a statement confirming that he will be available for selection for their forthcoming matches.

The statement read: “Whilst Yoan continues to fully co-operate with the RSPCA, as this matter has now progressed further, Dagenham & Redbridge FC feel it is no longer appropriate for either Yoan or the Club to make any further statement.

“Dagenham & Redbridge FC maintain their position in that the Club continues to condemn all animal cruelty.

“Since the allegation, and whilst investigations were taking place, Dagenham & Redbridge FC took the decision that Yoan should not play football for the Club.

“Four weeks have now elapsed however since the incident, and the Club feels that any further suspension from the team would be detrimental to both the Club and Yoan. A decision has been made therefore for Yoan to be available to play.”

