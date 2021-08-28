West Ham surrendered their 100% Premier League record, while Newcastle’s woes continued as they conceded a late lead to draw 2-2 at home to Southampton.

After fins wins over Newcastle and Leicester, West Ham had the chance to make it three wins from as many games.

Michail Antonio scored yet again but it was not enough to secure a win against Crystal Palace, with the score finishing 2-2.

Pablo Formals hit the first goal of the game shortly before half time, but on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher levelled just before the hour mark. Antonio then scored to become West Ham’s first player to score 50 goals in the Premier League, but Gallagher was on hand to net his second for Patrick Vieira’s side.

An injury-time goal from Newcastle hero Allan Saint-Maximin was cancelled out by an even later James Ward-Prowse penalty as Southampton drew 2-2 at St James’ Park.

The home side had appeared set for all three points when Callum Wilson struck 10 minutes after the start of the second half, but Southampton hit back and gave themselves hope of a point when Mohamed Elyounoussi netted.

Newcastle stuck at the task, and after a frenetic episode in the box, the 24-year-old French winger grabbed what looked the decisive goal.

There was more drama as Adam Armstrong won a late, late penalty and Ward-Prowse held his nerve to score from the spot.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates his goal Image credit: Getty Images

Goals either side of half-time from Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin helped Everton ease to a 2-0 win over Brighton, and to move level on seven points with West Ham.

Jamie Vardy scored one goal and crafted a second for Marc Albrighton as Leicester claimed a 2-1 win at Norwich who were briefly level thanks to a Teemu Pukki penalty but ended the game with zero points to their name from three matches.

There were two early goals as Brentford and Aston Villa shared the points at Villa Park.

Ivan Toney scored after just seven minutes, but Villa’s big-money signing Emi Buendia hit back six minutes later to leave things all square.

