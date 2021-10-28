Harry Maguire has revealed clear-the-air talks took place within the Manchester United squad following the mauling at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

United’s bitter rivals demonstrated the gulf in class between the two at present by running in five unanswered goals, while Paul Pogba suffered the ignominy of being shown a straight red card for a horror tackle on Naby Keita.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have had a week to recover, as they were not in action in the Carabao Cup after being knocked out by West Ham in September, and Maguire revealed there has been plenty of reflection at Carrington.

“It’s been a tough week obviously, you can’t just brush these things aside, especially when you lose to your rivals,” Maguire told the club’s official website. “To lose in the manner that we did was so disappointing.

“We’ve obviously had big discussions, we’ve analysed the game and the goals and looked at how we can do better and improve.

That’s the most important thing now, we need to come together as a group and a club.

United jump back into the saddle with a trip to Tottenham on Saturday, and Maguire has spoken of the importance of producing a response.

“We know as a group of players we need to make sure we’re together and we’re positive,” the England defender said. “It’s a tough one to move on from but we need to move on."

While United go into the trip to London at a low ebb, Maguire feels they can still produce something good this term.

“There are lots of games to play in the Premier League," he said. "We’re in a strong position in the group in the Champions League and we’re still early on in the season. And it’s a season in which we know we can still achieve things."

