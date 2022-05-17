Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his relentless Liverpool side, who came back from behind to beat Southampton 2-1, salvaging all three points on the South Coast.

The win means the much-anticipated title race goes down to the final day of the season, where Manchester City now require a win at home to Aston Villa to secure the Premier League title.

Klopp made nine changes to his side with Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk among the players absent, as a second-string Liverpool side fought back from behind after going a goal down after 13 minutes.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp branded his Liverpool group as “outstanding”, as the Reds keep their quadruple hopes alive.

Outstanding, what can I say about this group? It’s been overwhelming, it’s been really touching what the boys did.

“I told them after the game in a little analysis, the situation is pretty much a crime, that [Takumi] Minamino doesn’t play more often, that [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain is in outstanding shape but is not part of the squad very often.

“How they didn’t play for a long time, Curtis [Jones] didn’t play for a long time and all these boys deliver and deliver and deliver and it’s unbelievable.

“Making nine changes and this kind of performance is absolutely exceptional I have to say.

Really happy, we keep going.

Nathan Redmond opened the scoring for Southampton, before Minamino and Joel Matip completed the comeback for the Reds.

Talking about his special group of players, Klopp said: “I ask for a lot to be honest, and I’m not sure if that’s ok [laughs].

“I saw them enjoying the game, I saw them really playing football against a side who was obviously ready to go for us, to press us.

“I’m really proud of the boys, it’s so big this second part of the season since January.”

