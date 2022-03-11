Jurgen Klopp has spoken out in support of the UK Government’s decision to sanction Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea can operate under a special license until May 31, but are unable to sell any tickets or merchandise and cannot buy or sell players.

Abramovich is currently looking for a buyer of the west London club, and could still complete a sale as long as he does not benefit financially.

Klopp admits he has sympathy for Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, along with the players and staff, but says the decision to sanction their Russian owner was the right one.

“Thomas [Tuchel] and I know each other but we are not that close that we chat around the games yes but not in other moments,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“For him and the players and all the employees at Chelsea, it’s not something they are responsible for, what is happening around them.

“One man is really responsible and that is Vladimir Putin.

“I don’t know about Roman Abramovich’s role in these kinds of things but over the years you could guess maybe he is pretty close.

“I think what the British government did was right to be 100 per cent honest, but it is still not cool for all the people at Chelsea and the supporters. I get that, but I think the things the government did were right.”

Mohamed Salah - FC Liverpool Image credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Klopp says Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool is still uncertain, but remains relaxed regarding the ongoing contract saga surrounding the Egyptian.

Salah has been in outstanding form for the Reds this season after scoring 27 goals across 34 games in all competitions, but his current deal at Anfield expires in June 2023.

"I think Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious and we are. It's Mo's decision. All fine from my point of view”, said Klopp in quotes published by The Athletic’s James Pearce.

“Nothing has happened further, no signing, no rejection, we just have to wait. Completely fine, no rush."

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to the south coast to face Brighton & Hove Albion.

A win for Klopp’s side at the Amex would take them to within three points of Manchester City at the top of the table.

