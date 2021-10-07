Newcastle United's proposed takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has been completed. Eurosport looks at what that means.

What does the Newcastle United takeover mean for the club?

It could mean everything, and it could mean nothing. In moral terms, none of it is good. If they embrace Newcastle like Manchester City or Paris-Saint Germain took hold of their respective clubs, then woo-hoo, they will fling plenty of excitement phlegm at the wall in the pursuit of trophies. They can buy the very best talent on the very best salaries, and counteract any Financial Fair Play concerns in the same way that City and PSG have - that is, broad-brush nonsense and well-funded legal challenges against an organisation that - in truth - could not give a fraction of a hoot, let alone two.

How much money do the owners have?

As much as they want, really. The Saudis are happy to monetise their vast oil wealth in order to deliver two things: money and soft power. The latter is somewhat inevitable, and does not depend on owning a football club - but it won’t hurt them to have a few hundred thousand Geordies on Twitter slinging EFF and CEE bombs at journalists?

Nominally, the PIF has a billion dollars to invest but that will be spread amongst a number of investments, which could mean plenty more is directed to Newcastle, or most of the cash is directed to enterprises that actually make cash. Don’t forget that Manchester City don’t actually turn a real profit, after all.

How much will they spend on the club?

The public investment fund could be worth £800bn or more, but that money has to be spread across various investments. Some of them are in companies such as Uber, and some might go into companies that are not victim of strikes by their employees, and some also make money. But we can assume from here that there is a heck-load of money being wanged at an institutionally important project that does not necessarily have to turn a profit, ever.

What will other fans say?

Other fans might point out that the murder of journalists is generally frowned upon, and others might point to the litany of human rights abuses that occur in Saudi Arabia.

The loudest voices won’t care and the most strident calls for human life to be preserve won’t be heeded - which more or less sums up where we are right now. BANTER.

Other fans will point to the takeover of Manchester City by the abusers of humans - twice - and suggest that any objections would be hypocritical. They would not be, they would simply be ignored.

