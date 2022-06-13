The new Premier League season starts earlier than usual this year, with the World Cup falling in November and December.

Managers are busy preparing for the 2022-23 campaign, with a host of clubs already busy in the transfer market.

Champions Manchester City confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland on Monday, while the chasing pack are all looking to bolster their options too.

Newly-promoted trio Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest will also be plotting their road to safety, with the journey beginning in early August.

First, though, the publishing of the fixtures – and it is not long until they are released…

When are the Premier League fixtures announced?

The full Premier League fixture list for the 2022-23 season will be released at 9am BST on Thursday, June 16.

The fixtures are subject to change based on television picks, while European matches, the FA Cup and EFL Cup will all also impact the scheduling.

When does the Premier League start and finish?

The Premier League season begins on Saturday, August 6, but like last season there could be a Friday night fixture to kickstart the campaign, which would be August 5.

The Premier League season will finish on Sunday, May 28 2023.

How does the World Cup impact the Premier League?

The 16th round Premier League matches falls on November 12-13, and there will then be a pause for the World Cup in Qatar.

The first World Cup matches, including England v Iran, are on November 21.

The World Cup final is on Sunday, December 18, with the Premier League resuming eight days later on Boxing Day.

Which clubs are in the Premier League?

Norwich, Watford and Burnley were relegated, with Fulham returning to the Premier League as Championship winners. Bournemouth secured the other automatic spot, while Nottingham Forest were promoted via the play-offs:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds

Leicester

Liverpool

Man City

Man Utd

Newcastle

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

Tottenham

West Ham

Wolves

How is the fixture list checked?

Fixtures compiler Glenn Thompson told Premier League back in 2018: “Traditionally the Premier League, the EFL and Atos representatives will review the fixtures for two days, looking at every date in the season to make sure that wherever possible we have met everything we have been asked to.

“The computer is very useful during the review because if we do not want a certain fixture on a particular date, it will give us alternate dates for that fixture to be moved to. It can be that changing one match may require 40 other changes.

“We also have a working party meeting with representatives from all the leagues, the FA and also a fans representative, from the Football Supporters' Federation.

“They will have had an introductory meeting in March before the fixtures are produced and then just before the fixtures are released they will meet again to go through key dates of the fixture list, such as opening day and the Christmas schedule, and provide a check that all the requirements we have considered have been adequately dealt with.”

He added: “You can't satisfy everyone. It's a compromise across all clubs; you can't do anything to favour any one club.”

