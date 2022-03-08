Up to 10 parties are interested in buying Chelsea according to reports, with plenty of interest coming from the United States.
LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is said to be part of the group that are the frontrunners to buy Chelsea, having teamed up with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, who was the first to reveal Roman Abramovich’s intentions of selling the club.
It would appear Boehly is not alone in terms of potential bidders stateside, and we look at the other names from across the American sports who could look to invest in the European champions…
Chelsea fan Johnson ‘readying bid’
Sources have told ESPN that Robert "Woody" Johnson is “readying a bid” and has already spoken to Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale on Abramovich’s behalf.
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is joined by Donald Trump at the New York Jets' Kickoff Luncheon on August 31, 2011
Johnson is said to be a Chelsea fan, having grown fond of the club during a spell in London while serving in the UK capital as the United States’ ambassador.
That support means the current New York Jets owner should have their best interests at heart and he potentially has the advantage when it comes to understanding the Premier League.
Johnson is the heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune, is worth £4.32bn per Bloomberg, and supported former US president Donald Trump during his initial election campaign and run for re-election as well.
His net worth could mean a joint offer is necessary given Abramovich is reportedly holding out for £3bn.
American owners in Premier League
- Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, also owner of Los Angeles Rams
- Aston Villa co-owner Wesley Edens, also co-owner of Milwaukee Bucks
- Burnley owned by US management firm ALK Capital
- Crystal Palace shareholders Josh Harris (also owner of New Jersey Devils) and David S Blitzer (also shareholder of Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, Real Salt Lake)
- Leeds United, Jed York has a minority stake, also the San Francisco 49ers' owner
- Liverpool owners John W Henry and Tom Werner, also Boston Red Sox owners
- Manchester United owners the Glazer family, also Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners
Cubs family show interest
The Ricketts family are exploring the possibility of teaming up with a group of investors in order to buy Chelsea, the Athletic reports.
Chairman of the Chicago Cubs Tom Ricketts smiles prior to a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on September 21, 2019
The owners of MLB side the Chicago Cubs could join up with hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, having last looked towards Europe when looking into buying AC Milan in 2018.
Tom Ricketts, the Cubs chairman, is a football fan and used to have a stake in Derby Country, but an agreement would have to be reached across the family if they are to venture into the sport.
The Ricketts family have a net worth of £3.27bn per Forbes, hence the desire to join a consortium.
From Sacramento Kings to Kings of Europe?
Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is also preparing a bid for Chelsea, according to Sportico.
Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadive of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 24, 2021
Ranadive is a well-respected owner in the NBA, having bought the Kings franchise back in 2013 after selling his shares in the Golden State Warriors.
The Indian-born technology mogul once wrote that he arrived in the US with just $50 in his pocket, but then amassed his fortune in the 1990s as the founder of computing firm Tibco.
A variety of websites list his net worth at approximately £570m, suggesting he too would look to become part of a group bid to take over Chelsea.
