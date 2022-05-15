Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City will give their lives to secure Premier League glory in front of their own fans against Aston Villa next Sunday.

They had a chance to effectively, albeit not mathematically, shut the door on Liverpool but Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty at the London Stadium.

Should Liverpool win at Southampton on Tuesday it would mean City in all probability need to beat Villa at the Etihad to defend the title.

Guardiola is happy the destiny is in their own hands, and expects his players to put everything on the line to get the job done.

“Next week our stadium will be sold out, will give them our lives and they will give theirs, all together,” Guardiola said. “To do it is an incredible privilege, after many years, incredible.

“To have our chance with our people, to win one game to be champions. I’m looking forward to it.”

The title could be secured on Tuesday if Saints beat Liverpool, but Guardiola is not looking at other results.

“If they lose or win it depends on us, do the most perfect game we possibly can do,” Guardiola said. “All the people, all blue people in Manchester, go to the streets and go to the stadium because they know we're going to give everything to win that game and they will be so proud.

“Against this Liverpool you cannot win the league four games ago. You have to fight until the end. The big privilege is that it is at home and it is in our hands.”

