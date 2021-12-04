Liverpool left it late to claim a valuable 1-0 win over Wolves through a 90th minute Divock Origi goal.

With Chelsea dropping points to London rivals West Ham earlier in the day, Jurgen Klopp knew that a win today would take his side to the top of the league.

But for all the importance of the three points on offer, it was Wolves that had the measure of the visitors in the first half with tough combative midfield work which made sure that any player in a red shirt was limited to scraps in the final third.

The best chance of the first half came to Mohamed Salah, who was picked out by a low Andy Robinson cross, but just before the Egyptian could tuck it away from six yards out, Romain Saïss slid in to steal the ball off the forward’s foot.

The second half started quickly with both sides failing to convert a number of clear chances, with the biggest miss of the game coming from Diogo Jota who rounded José Sá and then continued to make his way into the box to finish the chance, but his shot from point-blank range was blocked on the line by Conor Coady.

But just as the game looked like it was going to end goalless, Divock Origi stepped up to tuck the ball home from inside the box to break the hearts of the Wolves fans who felt like their side had earned a point.

Next up for Wolves is a daunting away fixture with Manchester City, whilst Liverpool make the trip to Milan in their final Champions League group stage match, before they welcome Steve Gerrard’s Aston Villa to Anfield.

TALKING POINT - LIVERPOOL GRIND OUT AN IMPORTANT RESULT

It's going to be a season of fine margins, with Liverpool, Chelsea and City looking like the clear title contenders. So when Chelsea dropped three points today, you felt like Jurgen Klopp would have drilled home the how important it would be to capitalise on that slip up. It may not have been a pretty performance, but come the end of the season we'll know how important those three points at Molineux were.

MAN OF THE MATCH: CONOR COADY (WOLVES)

It’s a scoreline that the captain won’t want to see given how he worked tirelessly to earn his side a point. Playing through the pain barrier, his block on the line from ex-team mate Jota looked like it was the defining moment of the game. But although he was clearly disappointed not to have got more from the game, the performance from Coady clearly set the tone of the work that Bruno Lage is doing at the club. And if he’s onboard, then it should only be a matter of time for the results to follow.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Wolves: Sá 7, Kilman 7, Coady 9, Saïss 8, Semedo 7, Dendoncker 7, Neves 6, Aït-Nouri 8, Traoré 8, Jiménez 6, Hwang Hee-Chan 6

Sub: Hoever N/A, Trincão N/A, João Moutinho 6

Liverpool: Alisson 6, Alexander-Arnold 6, Matip 6, van Dijk 6, Robertson 6, Henderson 5, Fabinho 6, Thiago 6, Salah 7, Jota 6, Mané 6

Subs: Milner N/A, Oxlade-Chamberlain N/A, Origi 7

KEY MOMENTS:

31’ - CHANCE! Best opportunity of the game, Alexander-Arnold clips in a cross which finds Jota, but he can't get his header on target

37’ - CHANCE! Saïss does so well to steal the ball off the foot of Salah who was about to tap the ball in

45’+2 - CHANCE! Wolves break quickly and Aït-Nouri's low cross almost arrives at the feet of Traoré, but somehow Alisson gets the ball clear

85’ - SAVE! What a save from Sá who palms away a shot from Mané, who must of felt like he had scored

89’ - SAVE! Sá gets down well and saves Salah's shot from inside the box

90+3 - GOAL! 1-0 Liverpool (Origi) - A last minute goal from Origi who spins on the spot and tucks the ball home from inside the box

KEY STAT:

Liverpool have scored 13 game-winning goals in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League under Jürgen Klopp, four more than any other side in the competition since the German arrived

