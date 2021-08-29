Mason Greenwood struck a late winner as Manchester United set a new record of 28 Premier League away matches unbeaten with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Wolves.

The Red Devils rode their luck for long spells as the home side created the better chances but they made Bruno Lage’s men pay for their profligacy when Greenwood surged in from the right and drilled a low shot beyond Jose Sa 10 minutes from time.

The hosts felt the goal should have been chalked off for a foul on Ruben Neves in the build up after Paul Pogba appeared to catch the Portuguese midfielder, but VAR did not intervene.

The strike saw the United No.11 become only the second teenager to score in his team's first three Premier League games of the season, after Robbie Fowler for Liverpool in 1994-95.

Wolves can only blame themselves for a third straight 1-0 defeat and they should have been ahead inside the opening 10 minutes with Raul Jimenez and Trincao both failing to make the most of excellent openings.

The hosts had presented new signing, Hwang Hee-chan to the Molineux fans prior to kick off and he would no doubt have been wishing he was part of the action as they continued to pass up some promising situations on the counter attack with Adama Traore particularly dangerous.

United handed a debut to Raphael Varane and he acquitted himself well with typical grace and quality as he helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men claim a first clean sheet in 11 matches in all competitions. David De Gea also deserves huge praise for the shut out as he made a remarkable double-stop to somehow deny Romain Saiss 21 minutes from time.

United will now head into the international break in buoyant mood before hosting Newcastle on Saturday September 11. Winless Wolves visit Watford desperate to pick up their first point under Lage.

TALKING POINT

United win ugly ahead of Ronaldo’s return. The feel-good factor is certainly reverberating around Manchester United right now. There was frustration following the draw at Southampton but the news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return has given everyone involved with the club a major lift.

A cardboard cut-out of the Portuguese star, who has agreed a deal in principle to join his former club from Juventus, was spotted in the away end as supporters gleefully sang ‘Viva Ronaldo’ throughout a lively encounter that the home side had the better of.

United have made a habit of some scrappy late victories in this record run on the road and they were at it again at Molineux. It wasn’t pretty but it’s often a good sign when you can still win matches when you are far from your best. On the plus side, Varane looked every bit the ideal partner for Harry Maguire at centre back while De Gea reverted back to vintage form with a quite magnificent flurry of saves.

Solskjaer will still need to find the perfect blend of such a wealth of attacking talent and that headache will only get trickier with a certain CR7 likely to be enjoying a homecoming when they are next in action following the break.

MAN OF THE MATCH

David De Gea (Man United). Adama Traore produced one of those electric performances where he is almost unplayable but once again the end-product was missing for him and Wolves. Instead, he is pipped to the award by a player who made a match-winning contribution. Only De Gea knows how he kept out two close-range efforts from Saiss with the game still finely-poised at 0-0 and it laid the foundation for Greenwood to pinch the points.

PLAYER RATINGS

WOLVES: Sa 6, Semedo 7, Coady 7, Kilman 7, Marcal 7, Moutinho 7, Saiss 6, Neves 7, Trincao 7, Jimenez 7, Traore 8. Subs: Podence 6, Gibbs-White n/a, Silva n/a.

MAN UTD: De Gea 8, Wan-Bissaka 8, Varane 8, Maguire 7, Shaw 7, Fred 6, Fernandes 6, Pogba 6, Sancho 6, James 6, Greenwood 6. Subs: Cavani 6, Martial 6, Dalot n/a.



KEY MOMENTS

3’ – WOLVES CHANCE! Traore bursts past two on the break and surges from inside his own half deep into United's. He lays a lovely pass to his right for Raul Jiménez, but the Mexican's low shot lacks real power and De Gea beats it away.

6’ – WOLVES CHANCE! How has that stayed out? Wolves catch United cold once more. This time Trincao is sent clear in the area but his low strike is blocked by a sensational last-ditch sliding challenge from Wan-Bissaka.

44’ – MAN UNITED CHANCE! Greenwood races on to Fernandes' delightful flick and sizzles a low drive inches past the far post.

63’ – WOLVES CHANCE! The hosts rip United open down the left. Traore lays it across for Trincao in acres of space but the 21-year-old rushes a first-time shot and flashes it wide.

69’ – WOLVES CHANCE! That is a remarkable double stop from De Gea! He somehow denies Saiss' close-range header and instant follow-up. Wolves can't believe they still haven't scored in the league this season!

80’ - GOAL! – Wolves 0-1 Man United. Greenwood darts in from the right, takes on his man and drills a low cross-shot beyond Sa despite the keeper getting a big hand on it. Wolves are furious as they feel Pogba caught Neves in the build up and it should have been a foul. VAR checks but the goal stands!

KEY STATS

This was Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s 100th Premier League match in charge of Manchester United (W53 D28 L19). Of the eight previous managers to reach the milestone for the club in the top-flight, only Ernest Mangnall (54) won more of his first 100 in charge.

Wolves have lost their opening two home matches in a top-flight campaign for the first time since 1970.

