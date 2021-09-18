Brentford’s fine start to life in the Premier League continued with a 2-0 win at Wolves.

The Bees kicked off the season with a brilliant win over Arsenal, but are still expected to be in the relegation scrap.

If that is to be the case, picking up points in the early weeks of the season is vital and they secured their second win of the campaign at Molineux on Saturday.

Ivan Toney was the star turn, as he scored the first and crafted the second for Bryan Mbeumo.

Toney was a handful for the Wolves defence all afternoon, and he won a penalty on 28 minutes when Fernando Marcal wrestled him to the floor.

The forward has become a specialist from the spot for Brentford, and he sent Jose Sa the wrong way to open the scoring.

Toney created the second on 34 minutes, as he showed great strength on the left before delivering a glorious cross for Mbeumo to sweep home.

Wolves were handed a lifeline when Shandon Baptiste was sent off with 26 minutes remaining, but Brentford produced some superb defending to hold on for the win.

Brentford now have eight points from five games, while Wolves remain on three points.

