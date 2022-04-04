Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has lavished praise upon Harry Kane after the striker delivered a stand-out performance during Spurs’ 5-1 victory over Newcastle United yesterday.

Although the 28-year-old failed to find his name on the scoresheet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he did manage to grab a second half assist for wing-back Matt Doherty.

Having come from behind following Fabian Schar’s first half opener, the hosts eventually ran out comfortable winners as they moved up to fourth in the Premier League table, ahead of north London rivals Arsenal on goal difference and five points behind Chelsea in third.

The England international has recorded 22 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season, with 12 of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

His instrumental display against Eddie Howe’s Magpies has not gone unnoticed by head coach Conte, who admits Kane is setting an example for his team-mates to follow.

"I am happy. I am happy for him because we are talking about a world class striker,” he said.

“He deserves the best because he's a great worker, hard worker... this is not normal because usually the players that have talent many times don't like to work hard because they have talent.

“In my career I didn't have great talent [so] for this reason I worked hard. What I liked about him from the first time was his ability. He was a big example for his team-mates.

“When you see him work in this way, and for sure you have the desire to continue to work, to work very hard.

“For this reason, I want to tell him thanks because he's always a big example for everything, and I hope to give him satisfaction. I think he's now enjoying playing this type of football."

Despite Sunday’s emphatic victory, Spurs will be displaced in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification if Arsenal avoid defeat at Crystal Palace tonight.

Conte has played down his side’s chances of achieving a top-four spot with just eight games left to play.

He said: "In this race there are other teams that maybe in this moment, they have [an] advantage, and I think Arsenal has to play two games, no?

“Don't forget [Manchester] United, an amazing squad. Don't forget West Ham, and also Wolves are having a fantastic season.

“This league is very, very difficult. But I am happy because hard work is paying off."

