Antonio Conte says a meeting between managers and the Premier League was like talking to a wall.

The Premier League held meetings with managers and team captains on Thursday to discuss player welfare and fixture congestion during the Christmas period after a record number of players and staff at club returned positive coronavirus tests in recent weeks.

Ad

Tottenham did not play for three weeks following three straight postponements and Conte has called for their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea in January to be reduced to one leg.

Premier League Parker: Conte has turned Tottenham into genuine top four contenders YESTERDAY AT 10:48

The suggestion of having five substitutes has been raised by other managers including Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, the Italian believes the Premier League had already made their decisions about how the league would continue before the meeting had even begun.

"I have to be honest, I think that it was a meeting that... yeah we tried to speak,” he told reporters.

“Some coaches tried to speak to ask about solutions but I think everything was decided and yesterday was a wall.

“For this reason also, I prefer not to go into the discussion or conversation.”

When Conte was asked if he thought the meeting was a waste of time, he replied: "I think so.

"Because as I said before, when you have a wall in front of you, you can speak or ask what you want. But every decision was [already] taken."

Premier League Managers and players to discuss welfare, fixture congestion with the Premier League YESTERDAY AT 09:03