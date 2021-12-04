West Ham beat Chelsea 3-2 at the London Stadium in Saturday’s early kick-off thanks to Arthur Masuaku snatching an 87th-minute winner.

Thiago Silva put the visitor’s ahead just inside half an hour before Manuel Lanzini levelled things up five minutes before half-time. Mason Mount put the Blues back in control on 44 minutes, but second-half strikes from Jarrod Bowen and Masuaku wrapped up all three points for West Ham

Speaking after the game, Thomas Tuchel said he felt Chelsea "didn’t have a bad match" but individual mistakes cost the Blues’ three points.

Chelsea conceded a penalty after Jorginho played a weak pass back to Edouard Mendy that invited pressure from Bowen, and the keeper failed to clear his lines and fouled the West Ham forward.

On whether the mistakes he mentioned were about the penalty, he said: “Of course. The pass is not the best decision, the decision is also not the best from Edo [Mendy] in this moment and suddenly you concede.”

“We made a horrible pass back [after Thiago Silva cleared a ball off the line] into the feet of the opponent, you cannot do this at this level. This is top four Premier League level, this is way too many mistakes and [it is] impossible to make so many mistakes and expect a result.

Every loss is a bump in the road, this will not hold us back from what we demand, but we need to play more accurate and play more stable and reduce the big mistakes.

Despite West Ham securing a memorable win against the league leaders and picking up a vital three points in the race for Champions League football, Moyes insisted his team "didn't play that well".

"Honestly, we didn't play that well today, but we got the goals against a team that don't concede many so, great credit to the lads.

We were much better [in the second half], we were too passive in the first half, they're quality and that's why they're European Champions because of the level they can play at, but whether you press them or stay off them, they're very good at both.

Goalscorer for West Ham’s second goal, Bowen, praised his side’s character after coming back from behind twice.

He said: “That’s what we’re about as a team, the character, the belief.

We hung in sometimes when it’s difficult, but we never know when we’re beaten, we went behind twice but showed that reaction and we got the three points.

On Masuaku’s fortunate winner, Bowen said: “I don’t know, he’ll tell you he shot but listen, it’s gone in!

“We’re big on putting balls in the box and we did that and sometimes you get a bit of luck.”

