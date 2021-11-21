Gary Neville says he has had enough of the way Manchester United are run after the club elected to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of their 4-1 humbling at Watford

Solskjaer, who succeeded Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December 2018, has overseen just one win from the club's past seven Premier League matches.

And Neville lamented the fact that a club of United’s size and stature did not have a ready-made replacement to come in.

"They don’t have a plan for the next manager at this moment in time because they wouldn’t be announcing that they’re appointing an interim manager until the end of the season,” said Neville.

"We’ve seen managers lose their jobs in the last few weeks - Nuno [Espírito Santo at Tottenham], Dean Smith at Aston Villa - where ready-made replacements have come in.

Manchester United haven’t got that plan.

The former Manchester United right-back has previously been critical of the club’s ownership and his frustrations boiled over again, adding that he has had enough of how the club is run.

I don’t want to stick the knife in today to the club, the club’s owners, the hierarchy but you have to ask serious questions. I’ve had enough of it to be honest!

"The club is run okay on the business side, but culturally and from a point of view of football decision-making it leaves a lot to be desired. A lot to be desired!”

Neville also spoke on United’s perceived indecisiveness, saying that if the club were going to sack Solskjaer then that decision should have been taken prior to the international break rather than after it.

"The reality of it is, is that they’ve been caught out again.

They've not known what to do, they’ve been indecisive. Before the international break they probably should have made a change if they were going to make it.

However, Neville would mitigate that point by adding that it appeared as though the United players were no longer playing for Solskjaer.

"I can see why they were trying to crawl over the line because getting to the end of the season was the right plan but yesterday it was quite clear those players weren't responding to the manager and the manager’s not getting a tune out of the players. I don’t think the players dislike Solskjaer."

The club face Villarreal on Tuesday in the Champions League before a trip to league-leaders Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

