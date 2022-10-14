Patrick Vieira has taken aim at the lack of diversity in football management, and raised concerns about the lack of opportunities for young African people.

The Crystal Palace boss is currently the only manager from an ethnic minority in the Premier League, and played for one of the most diverse French team’s in the country’s history.

Speaking to CNN after being honoured at the Best of Africa Awards, Vieira said diversity in management is just as important as diversity on the pitch, and that “a lot of doors are closed.”

“We’re living in a society where it’s tough, it’s difficult, for a young African person to succeed because I strongly believe that a lot of doors are closed and we don’t have the opportunity that we deserve to,” Vieira said.

“When we are going to football matches and we are looking at the field and we’re seeing that diversity on the field, I would love to see the same kind of diversity higher. We’re talking about our federations, we’re talking about not just Black people, but having women as well. We want to be judged by our quality.

“The door is closed and the door is closed because of the colour of the skin, or because of your religion, or because you are a woman, that has to change,” he added.

Vieira acknowledged a gradual change in football becoming more diverse, but insisted it’s too slow.

“Things are changing and things are improving, but too slowly.

“And this is why we have to fight for things to change. We have to expose the real situation.”

The Best of Africa Awards honours athletes from the continent, and despite playing international football for France, Vieira is keen to remind people he was born in Senegal and is proud to be African.

“It is always good for people to know that I’m African and for people to remind themselves that I’m born in Africa.”

The former Arsenal captain won the World Cup playing for France in 1998, which reflected a positive image of French diversity in one of the country’s most diverse football teams.

“France was going through a difficult period of racism and winning the World Cup showed the world, and showed the French people who didn’t see it, that France was a multi-cultural country.

“The diversity of our French and French national team was a success as well as winning the World Cup.”

Despite expressing his frustrations about the speed things are changing, Vieira appreciates that his presence on the touchline is a positive one and is part of the progress.

“I want to give hope by showing to people that you can succeed if you put your head into it.

“But of course, we need opportunities, and I hope that more and more young African people, Black people will have opportunity to do what they love doing.”

