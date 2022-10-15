Brentford have called for strong support to ensure the person responsible for sending racist abuse online to striker Ivan Toney "faces the full force of the law".

Toney posted a screenshot of abuse he received in a direct message on Instagram after scoring both goals in Brentford's 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton on Friday night.

His club released a statement on Saturday morning condemning the behaviour and calling on the authorities to act.

“Last night, Ivan Toney was subjected to disgusting, racist abuse via a direct message received on social media,” read the statement.

“We condemn this discriminatory behaviour in the strongest possible terms. An attack on one of our players is an attack on all of us.

“Ivan will receive the full backing from the club and from the Brentford fans who we have already seen condemning the abuse.

“We expect strong support from the police, legal authorities and from Instagram's parent company, Meta, to ensure that the individual involved faces the full force of the law for this despicable hate crime.”

In May, Toney and Brentford team-mate Rico Henry said members of their family were racially abused at Goodison Park after a 3-2 win over Everton last season.

Toney has enjoyed a superb start to the season, scoring eight goals in 10 Premier League games for the Bees, and was rewarded for his form last month with a first call-up to the England squad.

He did not feature in the Nations League games against Italy and Germany, but remains in contention to be named in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad for next month’s tournament in Qatar.

“We spoke about it when he got the call up, a first cap would be amazing. For Ivan it would be amazing, I personally think, and I respect Gareth so much and he knows the bigger picture than me, I’m a little bit biased, I’m only looking at Ivan but also I know him very well.

"I think he is the perfect fit for the squad if you want that flexibility in strikers, I don't see one striker that can do the same as him.”

