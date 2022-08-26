Frank Lampard appears resolute in his determination to keep Anthony Gordon at Everton, revealing there has not been a £60m bid for the 21-year-old and that he is a "huge player" for the Toffees.

Chelsea - as per multiple sources - have been pursuing England U21 star Gordon during the summer transfer window, but with just six days left for Premier League clubs to finish their business and in view of Lampard's comments, a deal would seem to be far off at this stage.

Lampard takes his team to Brentford on Saturday as they try to find their first Premier League win of the season.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Lampard said: "No, it [a bid] hasn't come in. He remains our player. He's in the squad [for Brenftord]. He's a huge player for us, not only a big value for the club if you want to talk financially, but more importantly to the squad.

"They [Chelsea] haven't bid £60m. Let's not talk about a number because it's not there.

"I've been fortunate enough to work with fantastic young players in my time at Derby and Chelsea, see them develop, see them now become England internationals, Champions League winners, worth maybe triple figures in terms of some of their personal values, and Anthony is in that bracket.

"He's been a pleasure to work with, and he's ours - he's an Everton boy.

"He plays for us, the crowd relate to him.

"It's all understandable that people will be interested in him because of the level of player that he is, but the facts remain the same."

The remainder of the transfer window promises to be a busy time for the Toffees in terms of ingoings and outgoings.

Dele Alli has sealed his £8m loan move to Besiktas - just seven months after signing for Everton - while several outlets state that Brighton forward Neal Maupay is on the verge of bolstering the Toffees' striking ranks.

Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz is also reportedly on Lampard's radar as he seeks to improve his side's goalscoring in the continuing absence through injury of focal frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

