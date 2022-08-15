Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel have been charged by the FA after their ill-tempered clash during and after the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham on Sunday.

Ad

The FA has released a statement confirming they have been charged for 'improper behaviour’.

Ligue 1 ‘Shocking’ body language and wanting Neymar out – What’s going on with Mbappe and PSG? 7 HOURS AGO

The statement read: “Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, following the Premier League fixture between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022. It is alleged that the behaviour of both managers was improper following the end of the fixture.

“Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have until Thursday 18 August 2022 to provide their respective responses.”

Harry Kane grabbed a late equaliser for Tottenham after it looked as if Chelsea’s dominance would be rewarded with three points, and the home side were unhappy with referee Anthony Taylor’s performance.

After the game Tuchel was asked if Taylor should not take charge of Chelsea matches, and he said: "Maybe it would be better.

"But honestly, we also have VAR to help make the right decisions. Since when can players be pulled at their hair? Since when is that? And if he does not see it, I don't blame him.

"I didn't see it, but we have people at VAR who check this and then you see it and then how can this not be a free-kick and how can it not be a red card? How?"

Premier League Conte, Tuchel and the handshake that's entered Premier League folklore – The Warm-Up 12 HOURS AGO