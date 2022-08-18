Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has drawn a line under his heated touchline exchange with Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel, while VAR official Mike Dean admitted that he made an error for Spurs’ last-minute equaliser in Sunday's Premier League showdown.

The opposing managers repeatedly clashed during a fiery 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge and things came to a head at full-time, when Tuchel refused to let go of the Italian’s hand and demanded he make eye contact.

Staff and players from both sides piled in to separate the two, who were subsequently shown red cards.

“I see that the FA made us, both coaches, a more soft charge, no? And we have to accept it,” Conte said.

“We have to accept and have respect for every decision. But I think sometimes this type of situation can happen.

"It's not the first time, it won't be the last time that two coaches are not in the right way or do not agree.

“But the most important thing is we have to move on, to have respect for each other. And for me, the situation finishes there.”

The heated end to the game came after Spurs scored a controversial 96th-minute equaliser through Harry Kane.

Chelsea were furious that the goal was allowed to stand, as defender Marc Cucurella had his hair pulled by Cristian Romero moments before the ball flew into the net.

Referee Anthony Taylor did not give a foul, but VAR official Mike Dean has now admitted that the refereeing team got the call wrong.

“In the few seconds I had to study Romero pulling Cucurella’s hair, I didn't deem it a violent act,” Dean wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“I’ve since studied the footage, spoken to other referees and, upon reflection, I should have asked Taylor to visit his pitch-side monitor to take a look for himself. The referee on field always has the final say.

“It goes to show that no matter how experienced you are, and I’ve spent more than two decades as a Premier League official, you are always learning.

“It’s disappointing for me as this was one incident in an otherwise very good weekend from our officials. Decisions are debated – that’s the life of a referee.”

