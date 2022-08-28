Manchester United are set to sign Antony for 100 million euros, but for all of Antony’s qualities the transfer is a risk.

First, let’s be optimistic. At 22, the Brazilian has plenty of potential, has held his own with the Brazilian national team, and has shown in his time at Ajax that he definitely has the skills to pose a danger.

For United specifically, he fits the requirements. Mason Greenwood is unavailable for the club and there is a chance that he will never play football again. There is certainly no point anticipating his return. Over the summer, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata both left, players who could happily occupy the berth on the right wing.

Diogo Dalot has been tried there before but has become the first-choice right-back given Aaron Wan-Bissaka has not just stagnated, but regressed. With Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all preferring to play on the left, there is a clear need for someone who plays on the right.

Given he is left footed, Antony also gives United balance should they wish to change from their usual right-footed options.

He is pacy, too, which is something that has been missing from Old Trafford in sufficient quality.

There are, however, many reasons to be downbeat on the transfer.

The Manchester United that Antony is arriving at remains in crisis, despite two recent wins. Their best, most influential and highest-paid player, Cristiano Ronaldo, wants to leave as soon as he can, with no clear way for him to leave and no obvious way to assuage his disquiet if he has to stay.

Erik ten Hag’s squad needs leaders, not players with promise. Antony does not yet have the track record to demand respect from those around him, and he can't either be expected to drag any reluctant players with him.

Taking a cursory look at the squad, there have to be suspicions that David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Rashford, Martial, Ronaldo and perhaps others are unable to guide those around them, and i some cases they look crippled by self-doubt and an inability to focus on both the team’s shortcomings and their own.

United have Casemiro now to help address that problem, a player who has done it all. But Old Trafford has dragged down better players than the former Real Madrid man, so is this really the best way to spend 100m? United need a back-up goalkeeper who is capable of replacing De Gea for the whole season if his yips persist, they should really buy a right-back, and there is every chance another striker would be handy.

Antony could be the greatest player in the world, but if his transfer fee prevents United from filling out their squad in more positions, it could well be an error. When it comes to United they no longer deserve the benefit of the doubt. From the players to the board, everybody’s attitude and aptitude is under suspicion.

Perhaps that is why Ten Hag is so happy to demand the signing of Antony, regardless of cost. When the Dutchman left for United, it was regularly reported that the winger told his boss he would follow him whenever he was wanted, and in recent days he has made it clear he is determined to come to the club. After years of indifference from the club’s current playing staff, and the doomed recruitment of players like Angel Di Maria, who simply did not want to be there, Ten Hag is putting a premium on commitment.

Ronaldo has been dropped. Shaw has been dropped. Ten Hag has made it plain that determination and effort are the minimum requirements for his squad. If Antony can promise that, and force out a player who is unable or unwilling to, then he is a gamble worth taking.

