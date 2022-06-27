Arsenal have confirmed the signing of American goalkeeper Matt Turner from MLS side New England Revolution.

It is their third signing of the summer transfer window, with Brazilian winger Marquinhos and Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira also arriving in north London.

Turner, 28, has been capped 18 times by the USA and was an integral part of the national team as they qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, where they will meet England in the group stage.

After joining New England Revolution in 2016, Turner went on to make 102 appearances for the club, and was voted their Most Valuable Player in 2020.

For many players arriving at a new club, it can take a while to win over the love and support of the fans.

However, Turner has gone a long way to doing that already, after he refused to sign a Tottenham supporter’s shirt at a recent match - with the video clip going viral on social media.

Speaking about the signing, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “Matt is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad. He has shown with his performances in recent years in both the MLS and at international level with the United States that he is a goalkeeper who will give us added strength going into next season”.

Turner will be fighting with Aaron Ramsdale for the No. 1 spot in Arteta’s side, while Bernd Leno - who was expected to leave the club - is still on the books at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta expects Turner to be a big part of his squad in the near future, saying: “We welcome Matt and his family to the club and we look forward to working together in the years to come.”

Arsenal technical director Edu is also excited by the signing.

“We are delighted that Matt is joining us. Matt is a goalkeeper with established qualities and experience, who will be a great addition to our squad,” said Edu.

He admits they have had their eye on Turner for some time.

“We identified Matt some time ago and worked hard to ensure that his transfer was complete so he could join us in time for our pre-season in July”, he said.

