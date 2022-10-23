Aston Villa pulled off a huge surprise by thrashing Brentford 4-0 just two days after sacking manager Steven Gerrard.

Leon Bailey scored just his second goal of the campaign a mere 62 seconds after kick-off, sweeping home from a short corner routine.

Just six minutes later Bailey added an assist with a perfect pass to Danny Ings who could not miss from close range.

In the 12th minute, Villa were awarded a penalty after Tyrone Mings was hauled down in the box by Kristoffer Ajer.

Ings converted from the spot to give Villa a 3-0 lead after just 14 minutes of play.

Ollie Watkins added a fourth just shy of the hour after a ludicrous sequence of play that featured a defensive error, a great save, a shot off the crossbar and finally a goal.

Elsewhere, Leicester City catapulted themselves out of trouble with a 3-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

The Foxes began the day sitting bottom of the table, having won just twice in their opening 11 matches, but Youri Tielemans scored his first goal in seven matches to give Brendan Rogers' side the perfect early start. It was a rocket from the Belgian, of the quality that has been lacking too often this season.

Harvey Barnes doubled their lead in the 19th minute, starting and finishing a slick passing move from the Foxes.

Those were Leicester's only shots in the first half as the home side monopolised possession.

Diego Costa alone had five attempts as Wolves piled on 14 shots before the break. After an hour, Leicester had still not managed an attempt, while Wolves had made 20 of their own.

When they did finally manage another shot, it followed a brilliant James Maddison run and resulted in a third goal for the away side.

Jamie Vardy added a fourth with his first goal of the season, turning home a Denis Praet cross from close range.

It was Leicester's fourth goal from four attempts in the match.

The victory lifted Leicester to 17th, out of the bottom three for the first time this season.

At Elland Road, Fulham beat Leeds 3-1 to move ahead of Liverpool in 7th.

A neat passing move from the home side gave Jack Harrison an early opening but his shot was deflected high into the air. When it came down, Rodrigo had positioned himself perfectly to head home his fifth goal in 10 matches to give Leeds the perfect start.

Aleksandar Mitrovic struck back six minutes later though for Fulham with his eighth league goal of the campaign, a near post header from a corner.

In the 74th minute Andreas Pereira's perfect cross found the completely unmarked Bobby Reid who headed the Cottagers into the lead for the first time.

Willian rounded off Fulham's victory with an 84th-minute tap-in after Leeds' defence had been exposed again.

Winger Crysencio Summerville pulled one back for Leeds in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late for the hosts.

