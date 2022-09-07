Bernd Leno has criticised the “politics” at Arsenal in a scathing attack on the club - slamming the way he was treated before his £8m move to Fulham.

The goalkeeper spent four years in north London, but made just eight appearances last season following the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale.

Ad

However, Leno thinks his lack of gametime had nothing to do with his ability.

Transfers Bellerin joins boyhood club Barcelona on free transfer after terminating Arsenal contract 01/09/2022 AT 22:20

Speaking to Sport Bild, the German shot-stopper said, "When I realised that it wasn't about performance or quality, I knew that I had to go.”

"In preparation, I saw that it is not about performance, but only about politics. It was clear to me - I had to get out of here."

Leno seems to have had time to reflect on his time at the club, because his tune has changed since his farewell message to supporters, where he wrote, “It's been a pleasure to be part of this great football club for 4 amazing years.”

The 30-year-old is desperate to find his way back into the Germany team ahead of this winter’s World Cupin Qatar, having not earnt a cap since 2021.

"The most important thing for me is to find my rhythm again”, he said.

"Especially after I wasn't actually able to train properly at Arsenal and had no preparation. It's up to me to get the focus back on the national team."

Since arriving at Fulham, Leno is yet to keep a clean sheet for the Premier League new-boys, but has made 19 saves during his four matches in between the sticks.

'Best ever since Highbury days' High praise for Arteta's Arsenal

Despite Leno’s hard stance towards his former employers, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had showed there were no bad feelings when he was asked about the German following his departure.

"For Bernd at the end, it was just a professional relationship that he wanted to sustain because he's a player that for the past 11 years has always started games and he's so used to it”, Arteta explained.

"[He's] a man who will be remembered here and it's been a privilege to work with him, but in football you have to make decisions and try to get the best out of your players to play the way you want to play, and Bernd has found a move that he and his family are really happy with, and we wish him all the best."

His successor, Ramsdale, also had praise for Leno, saying, "To Bernd Leno I wish you nothing but happiness and greatness on your new adventure. Thank you for showing me the ropes and I hope I can hold my self as graceful as you did in the shirt!"

Transfers Arsenal to launch bid for Villa's Luiz as Barcelona eye Bellerin - reports 01/09/2022 AT 10:10