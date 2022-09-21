Ivan Toney has laughed off Gabriel Magalhaes’ tweet after Arsenal beat Brentford at the weekend, labelling it as “cringey”.
Arsenal won 3-0 to return to the top of the Premier League on Sunday which prompted Gabriel to tweet: “Nice kick about with the boys”.
Ad
It mimicked Toney’s tweet from 13 months ago when Brentford stunned Arsenal in the opening game of the season to win 2-0.
Premier League
'A pure gut feeling' - Arsenal's Nwaneri, 15, becomes Premier League's youngest-ever player
Alexandre Lacazette, who has since left for Lyon, tweeted the same joke when Arsenal beat Brentford in February.
“I think once was funny, second time a bit cringey but I bit my tongue,” Toney said.
“I wanted to reply, I wanted to nibble but fair play to them. They are a different Arsenal side to what we played before and they played very well.”
Toney has earned his first England call-up after continuing his strong form from last season into the new campaign, including a hat-trick against Leeds United at the start of September.
England face Italy on Friday in the Nations League, before playing Germany at Wembley next Monday, with the threat of relegation to League B should they finish bottom of the group.
Toney says his Brentford boss Thomas Frank told him he had been selected for the upcoming international games.
“So surreal,” Toney added when asked how it felt to be in and around the England squad.
- Kane to wear ‘one love’ anti—discrimination armband in Qatar
- Barca identity top targets to replace outgoing Busquets – Paper Round
“I feel like sitting here in an England top is such a privilege and is massive for me and my family and also my club.
“It is not just me that has done this, it is everyone around me that has played a massive part.”
Premier League
Arsenal move back top with comfortable win at Brentford
Barclays WSL
Manchester United thrash Reading in opening match of Women's Super League
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad