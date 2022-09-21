Ivan Toney has laughed off Gabriel Magalhaes’ tweet after Arsenal beat Brentford at the weekend, labelling it as “cringey”.

Ad

It mimicked Toney’s tweet from 13 months ago when Brentford stunned Arsenal in the opening game of the season to win 2-0.

Premier League 'A pure gut feeling' - Arsenal's Nwaneri, 15, becomes Premier League's youngest-ever player 18/09/2022 AT 13:22

Alexandre Lacazette, who has since left for Lyon, tweeted the same joke when Arsenal beat Brentford in February.

“I think once was funny, second time a bit cringey but I bit my tongue,” Toney said.

“I wanted to reply, I wanted to nibble but fair play to them. They are a different Arsenal side to what we played before and they played very well.”

England face Italy on Friday in the Nations League, before playing Germany at Wembley next Monday, with the threat of relegation to League B should they finish bottom of the group.

Toney says his Brentford boss Thomas Frank told him he had been selected for the upcoming international games.

“So surreal,” Toney added when asked how it felt to be in and around the England squad.

“I feel like sitting here in an England top is such a privilege and is massive for me and my family and also my club.

“It is not just me that has done this, it is everyone around me that has played a massive part.”

Premier League Arsenal move back top with comfortable win at Brentford 18/09/2022 AT 10:06