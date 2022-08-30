Bournemouth have sacked manager Scott Parker just four matches into the Premier League season.

Parker, who led the club to promotion from the Championship last season, has overseen three defeats in the Cherries' opening four games this season, including a humiliating 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool last weekend

Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team, and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.

"AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker," a statement on the club's website read.

Cherries owner Maxim Demin added: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

"We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now.

"Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

The Cherries had made a winning start to their campaign with a 2-0 win against Aston Villa, but three heavy defeats followed with a combined scoreline of 16-0.

They lost 4-0 to Manchester City, 3-0 to Arsenal and a Premier League record-equalling 9-0 to Liverpool.

After their defeat to Liverpool on Saturday, Parker didn’t hold back when asked about the task ahead for Bournemouth.

"It goes without saying, it is a real humbling experience and one which was pretty shell-shocking in the sense of the result,” said Parker.

“I am not surprised in terms of the level we are playing against here and the quality is just far greater than what we have at this present time.

“It is not me making an excuse because there are some goals in that game which were down to our doing: the set-play goals were really poor and we could do something about that.

“I feel sorry for the fans, I feel sorry for the players because we are just a bit under-equipped at this level from where we've come from and what we have. It has been difficult.”

Bournemouth next play at home against Wolves on Wednesday night before travelling to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

