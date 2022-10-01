Liverpool didn’t deserve three points for their performance against Brighton, according to manager Jurgen Klopp, after the two sides played out a 3-3 thriller at Anfield on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard scored twice in the first 17 minutes of Roberto De Zerbi’s reign as Seagulls manager, but the hosts launched a comeback and a Roberto Firmino double and Adam Webster own goal had them in front by midway through the second half.

However, Trossard completed his hat-trick with seven minutes remaining to snatch a memorable point for the visitors and continue Liverpool’s slow start to the Premier League season.

“This game has different stories," Klopp said. "There is the story of how we conceded two early goals, there is the story of how we came back in the game, then there is the story of how we threw it away.

"Brighton are a really good football team, and a real team. It was a different formation, were we surprised a little bit? Yes, a little.

“But we were already 2-0 down when we adapted from that. We scored our goals which were the counter-attacks.

“We could have won but would we have deserved to win? I'm actually not sure. Brighton deserved something.”

The result continued a sluggish start to the season for Klopp’s side, who have picked up just 10 points from their opening seven league games to leave them ninth.

Liverpool also suffered a 4-1 defeat away to Napoli in the Champions League in September, although they restored some confidence by subsequently beating Ajax.

"With all the good things we did during the week, the confidence is a little flower and when someone stamps on it, it is really difficult,” Klopp said.

“We have to accept it. Of course, it is not enough for us but, it is what we have.

"I spoke to the boys in a similar way to how I speak to you. I don't know how many times I have to say we need a reaction.

“The first goal has an impact on both teams. They were flying and we were somewhere in between. They used that for the second goal.

"We could have defended much better. It's football and you have to accept it. On a day like this when it starts like this, it's important to fight your way through. It would be nice if you could win it.

“We always have problems against Brighton who are a very good football team, but we have to do better. I know we have 10 points and that's the reality. I don't hide from that. We have to go together and build."

Next up for Liverpool is the visit of Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday, before a trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

