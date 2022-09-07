Brighton's Premier League game against Crystal Palace on September 17 at the Amex Stadium has been postponed due to a planned train strike across the United Kingdom.

RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) members at Network Rail and 14 rail operators around the UK are set to stage a walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, pensions and working conditions on the day the match was due to be played.

As a result of the planned industrial action, both clubs and the Premier League have agreed to postpone the fixture.

A statement on Brighton's website read: "It is with regret that our Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday 17 September has been postponed due to the planned industrial action on the rail network."

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: "While we fully appreciate this will be of huge disappointment to both sets of fans, and causes disruption to both teams' fixture schedules as well as those of supporters, the safety of fans of both clubs, our matchday staff, players and officials must be the priority.

"We have taken into consideration how difficult it would be for fans of both clubs to attend the match without access to the rail network and we looked at a number of options and various contingency plans.

“This included additional travel options or moving the match to earlier or later in the same week, with Sunday afternoon the latest the fixture could be played on that weekend due to the international break, but it simply was not possible to play the match with a full capacity crowd in attendance.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused fans of both teams, but we feel that the right decision has been reached. We would also like to thank Crystal Palace, the Premier League and the authorities for their support in this matter."

Crystal Palace added in their statement: "A new date for the rescheduled match will be announced in due course."

