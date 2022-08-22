New Manchester United signing Casemiro has said that he is joining the biggest club in England and is aiming to win the Premier League, adding that he hopes Cristiano Ronaldo stays at the club.

Casemiro is a late addition to the United team in a blockbuster deal from Real Madrid that is said to be worth an initial £60m with a further £10m in add-ons, which makes it the second most expensive transfer ever for a player over 30.

Ad

His now team-mate again Ronaldo still holds the record for his 2018 move from Madrid to Juventus for a fee of €100m.

Transfers Manchester United 'convinced' Antony will join this week – Paper Round 15 HOURS AGO

Speaking at his farewell press conference in Madrid, Casemiro was effusive of both his old club and his new club.

"I look back at what I did here and I feel happiness and pride," Casemiro said. "I gave my everything here.

"I like the Premier League and I've always said I wanted to play there one day.

"I felt my journey here was over. Now I join the biggest club in England but I'll always be a Real Madrid fan and I'll celebrate every goal."

Casemiro reiterated United being the biggest club in England and he did say that if the decision was up to him he would play against Liverpool on Monday evening. As it is he will have to watch from the stands.

The Brazilian also revealed that this wasn’t a spur of the moment decision saying: "Leaving Madrid? I spoke to my agents after the Champions League final. I knew it was the end."

Casemiro joins United at a time of crisis, as the club sit second-bottom of the Premier League, winless from their first two matches.

It is only been speculated that his former team-mate at Madrid Ronaldo could leave the club but Casemiro was hopeful the Portuguese would stay.

“I can’t wait to play with Cristiano Ronaldo again.

“I hope Cristiano stays, I want to play with him again, he’s incredible.”

Transfers Antony left out of Ajax squad amid reports of third Man Utd bid worth £85m YESTERDAY AT 11:42