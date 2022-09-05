Reece James has signed a new six year contract with Chelsea, committing to the club until 2028.

It has been widely reported that the deal he has signed will make James the highest paid defender in the club’s history, with terms expected to see him earn at least £250,000-a-week.

James first started training with Chelsea at the age of 6, before rising through the club’s academy after a short stint working with Fulham.

His excellent performances in the youth ranks, saw James earn a loan move to Wigan, before returning to Stamford Bridge and making his Chelsea debut in September 2019 against Grimsby in the League Cup.

James has gone on to become a regular feature in Thomas Tuchel’s side, a Champions League winner and an England international.

Speaking about extending his stay, James said: “I am over the moon with my new contract and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club. I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.”

“I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I’d like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us”, he said.

Chelsea were keen to get James tied down to a new deal with clubs including Real Madrid and Manchester City believed to have been keeping a close eye on his progress at Stamford Bridge.

Chairman Todd Boehly is excited to see him commit to the London club, saying: “We are thrilled to give Reece a new long-term contract at Chelsea. He is an outstanding player and a true Chelsea man, and we are all looking forward to watching him continue to flourish at Stamford Bridge.”

