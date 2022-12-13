Chelsea forward Armando Broja has suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee which is expected to see him miss the rest of the season.

The injury happened during a mid-season friendly against Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, which Chelsea lost 1-0.

The 21-year-old caught his boot in the ground and twisted his knee while he approached Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

The forward, who spent last season on loan at Southampton and was linked with a move away in the summer transfer window, is almost certain to miss the rest of the season but any complications could keep him out beyond that.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter may now consider making a move for a striker in the upcoming transfer window as a result.

The club have Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic who can all be used through the middle.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a summer move for RB Leipzig’s French forward Christopher Nkunku, and that could possibly be accelerated.

Another option is Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix of Portugal, who has been linked with a winter exit after reported issues with head coach Diego Simeone.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also put forward as an option in the summer when he first expressed a desire to leave Manchester United, and is available on a free transfer after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan in the run-up to the World Cup.

Chelsea currently sit eighth in the Premier League after playing 14 games, a place below Potter’s former club, Brighton.

They have 21 points and are eight off Tottenham in fourth place, who are in the last Champions League spot.

Chelsea parted ways with German manager Thomas Tuchel in the early stages of the summer after a difficult start to the season, with new owner Todd Boehly electing to bring his own choice of manager in for his first campaign as owner, having bought the side from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

