Mount next for Chelsea

After Reece James signed a new contract at Chelsea on Monday, the club will switch their attention to tying down Mason Mount to a new deal, the Telegraph reports . Following a summer of heavy spending after Todd Boehly's arrival, the next port of call is contract renewals, and Chelsea will look to raise Mount's salary to make him among their top earners. Not has two years left in his current deal, with talks are under way with the 22-year-old's representatives.

Ad

Paper Round's view: The boy bleeds blue so this renewal should be smooth sailing, so long as Mount and his team feel he is getting a fair deal compared to his team-mates and especially the new arrivals who may have been promised riches at Stanford Bridge. Nevertheless, it would be no surprise to see this new deal wrapped up soon.

Premier League James commits to Chelsea with bumper six-year contract deal 12 HOURS AGO

**

Leao extension

The prospect of Rafael Leao being handed a new contract at AC Milan is a fresh blow for Liverpool, the Liverpool Echo reports . Leao was instrumental in Milan winning Serie A last season, and discussions are under way over a new deal for the forward, who had a £127m release clause in his old contract. Along with Liverpool, both Real Madrid and Chelsea have targeted the 23-year-old forward.

AC Milan's Portuguese forward Rafael Leao celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan on September 3, 2022. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP) (Photo b Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: In this post-deadline day week it is fair to say the gossip columns are light on material, and so Liverpool Echo have done their best here to make a story. There’s no doubting Leao’s talent, as shown with his double against Inter on the weekend, so no doubt Milam will do everything they can to keep him as long as possible.

**

Rodgers’ safety net

Brendan Rodgers would be due at least £10m in compensation if Leicester sacked their manager, the Mail reports . With Leicester bottom of the Premier League table after six games, the pressure is now on Rodgers and his under-performing Foxes. Leicester lost 5-2 to Brighton on the weekend, capping off a disastrous spell for the club which saw them make just one outfield signing in the summer transfer window.

Paper Round’s view: Some are sensing that Rodgers is losing the will to take Leicester forward, and perhaps he is pushing to be sacked after all. He would have 10 millions reasons to push for an exit, without resigning of course.

Champions League How to watch Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea in the Champions League 15 HOURS AGO