Christian Eriksen has revealed the influence that Erik Ten Hag had on his decision to move to Manchester United.

But the Dane opted for a move to Old Trafford as he bids to further relight his career, and it is clear he feels he has found a kindred spirit in new United boss Ten Hag.

Talking to MUTV, Eriksen said: “First of all, the football [was a big reason for coming].

“I’m a guy who wants to play football and I think, with the idea of the manager coming in and the ideas he had, and also with my conversations with him, I could see myself playing football in Manchester.

“[The manager's influence was] very big. I want to come here to play football, I don’t come here just for the logo itself, I want to come here and play.

“Obviously, to speak with the manager and hear his ideas and have conversations with him on the football terms, was great and ideal for me to get the decision and the possibility of coming to Manchester United.

“I think my style of play hopefully fits in with his ideas and, hopefully, it’s something that will connect in a good and positive way.

“So, of course, his style of football, I think it suits me.

“And, at the same time, it’s a very, very big club – if not the biggest. If you pronounce it anywhere, they know where it’s from, they know where the locals come from.

“It has a big history and it’s a nice feeling to be part of something that is that big in history."

Eriksen could be set to make his first appearance in a United shirt this weekend, with Ten Hag's side turning out against Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday, and then playing Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford the next day.

