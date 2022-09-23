Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the Football Association after appearing to knock a phone out of a fan’s hand in April.

The incident took place as Ronaldo was walking off the pitch at the end of Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

A video was shared on social media with comments claiming the United star smashed the device, leading to Ronaldo later apologising.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst,” he said.

"We always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game."

On Friday afternoon the FA said in a statement: "It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.”

Ronaldo, who was cautioned by police in August for the incident broke “Rule E3” according to the FA.

The rule states: "A participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour."

Ronaldo is currently on international duty for Portugal in the Nations League. They play the Czech Republic on Saturday, before facing Spain on Tuesday.

After the international break, Ronaldo will be hoping to start for United in the Manchester derby against Man City on October 2.

