Cristiano Ronaldo is “still capable” of matching his Manchester United scoring record from last season, according to manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese striker has struggled to earn a regular starting spot under the new Red Devils boss, while he was left out of the squad last weekend as punishment for refusing to come on as a substitute in a win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford throughout the summer but ultimately stayed put, and he has started the new season slowly.

The 37-year-old was United’s top scorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions, but so far in 2022-23 he has mustered just three, one of which came in Thursday’s Europa League win over Sheriff

Nevertheless, Ten Hag backed the veteran when asked if he's capable of replicating the prolific form of last season.

“It's up to him," the Dutchman told reporters.

"But I think when you collect all the chances he creates, the team creates for him in the last weeks, you see he's still capable to get in the right positions and he's still capable of finishing them. I think it's possible."

Ronaldo has started just twice in the Premier League this season, but featured in the starting lineup in all five of United’s Europa League matches.

But Ten Hag dismissed the notion that the Portuguese will only be used in midweek games ahead of his side’s clash with West Ham on Sunday.

"I know some see it like this, but I don't have a Europe team and I don't have a Premier League team,” he said.

“I look at the opponent and what we need, what suits the opponent.

"Now I have to focus on West Ham United for Sunday. We will pick the team to start but also have a plan B or plan C in the pocket to win that game.

"That's what we need finally, to win games, and for that we not only need 11 players, we need the whole squad."

United’s win over Sheriff extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven matches and they currently sit sixth in the Premier League standings, one point outside the top four.

Ten Hag said he’s hopeful that Anthony Martial could return to fitness before the World Cup after an injury-plagued season for the Frenchman.

He said: "It would be good to have him back because he can make the difference and score goals, but also linking up he's really important and his pressing is really good."

